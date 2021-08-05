PM Modi hails every player of men's hockey team: 5th August will remain one of the most memorable days

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India men's hockey team

Hailing India's historic hockey bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that August 5th will remain one of the most memorable days for every lover of the sport.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

"Hockey has a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian. For every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days," tweeted Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi also spoke to skipper Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey.

In a series of tweets, the PM also highlighted every player's efforts to bring home a hockey Olympic medal after 41-year hiatus. Modi hailed goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who came up with crucial saves towards the end of the match, and praised the leadership qualities of Manpreet.

Modi also heaped praise on Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh who scored for India against Germany.

Modi appreciated Amit Rohitdas' "fearless energy", Birender Lakha's defence, and striker Gurjant Singh's on-field skills. He also described Mandeep Singh as an inspiration for budding hockey players.

