'This is not the end...': PR Sreejesh pens emotional post ahead of his last match for India at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PR Sreejesh will play his last match for India today

It is a huge day for the Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympics as they face Spain in the bronze medal match. This will also be the last time that the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will turn up for the country. Even before the start of the Games, Sreejesh had confirmed that he would retire after the Olympics. Ahead of his final match for India, Sreejesh has penned an emotional post thanking the fans for all the love.

Sreejesh has so far played 328 matches for India since making his international debut in 2006 and his 18-year career will end today as the nation is hoping that he will bid adieu with his second Olympic medal. Coming back to his tweet, Sreejesh seems determined to give his everything for India and make sure to bring glory to the country.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams. Jai Hind," his tweet read.

For the unversed, Srejeesh was honoured with the Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and in the same year, he also won the World Games Athlete of the Year award. He was also the captain of the Indian hockey team for a significant period and led India to the quarterfinal round at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He played a key role in India winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and is now hoping to bring curtains down on his storied career with a historic medal.