Team India moves one step closer to Asian Games gold, defeats South Korea 2-0 to reach women's hockey final

The Indian team performed brilliantly in the women’s hockey semi-final against South Korea at the Asian Games 2026. The two sides met on September 30th, and after a hard-fought clash between the two sides, it was Team India that managed to edge out a brilliant victory.

It is worth noting that the Indian team continued their relentless attack, but South Korea stood strong in their defence throughout the game. The Korean resistance proved to be too much to handle for the Indian team in the early stages, but they eventually found a way.

Notably, the first quarter ended on a score of 0-0, and the Indian team made a total of eight circle penetrations in the first quarter, compared to Korea’s two. Furthermore, up until halftime of the second quarter, the score remained 0–0.

However, it was towards the end of the third quarter that the deadlock was broken. India scored through a penalty corner as Ishika scored the first goal of the game for the side. Additionally, the second goal came in the fourth quarter as India won the game 2-0 and secured their spot in the hockey final. A silver medal is assured for the Indian women’s team, and if they manage to bring home a gold medal, they will also secure their place in the LA28 Olympics as well.

India’s medal tally continues to rise

It is interesting to note that September 30th proved to be a fruitful day for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026. Interestingly, the 11th day at the event saw India secure four gold medals in the early stages of the day.

The nation’s compound archery team won the gold medal in all the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events. Furthermore, the day had begun with India clinching the gold medal in the mixed team trap shooting. Crossing double figures in gold medals, a lot will be expected from the women’s hockey team as well, as the side will take on China in the summit clash. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the final.

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