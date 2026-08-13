Savita Punia confident India can challenge world's best at Women's Hockey World Cup

New Delhi:

India will enter the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup with renewed confidence after winning the Nations Cup. Goalkeeper Savita Punia believes that the team has shown it can compete against the strongest sides in international hockey and is confident of their success in the forthcoming tournament.

Notably, the World Cup is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 30 across Belgium and the Netherlands. India have been drawn in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa and will begin their campaign against China in Amstelveen on August 16.

Meanwhile, India’s recent success came in June, when they defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland. The victory marked India’s second title in the tournament’s two editions. Savita said the achievement had strengthened the team’s confidence after a demanding competition featuring leading international teams.

“Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief,” Savita said on JioStar.

Savita highlights India’s success in recent times

She also pointed to India’s recent encounters with Argentina, the Netherlands and Germany in the FIH Pro League as evidence that the side can challenge elite opposition.

“In recent years, during the FIH Pro League, we have played close matches against top sides like Argentina, the Netherlands, and Germany. Those games showed us that we can match the best teams in the world. I can confidently say that, about this Indian women's hockey team, while all the teams are world-class, there is no team we cannot compete with. We have the skill, the fitness, and the mindset to challenge anyone on our day,” she added.

For Savita, the upcoming tournament will be her third World Cup. India’s best result remains a fourth-place finish in 1974, while they ended eighth in 2018 and ninth in 2022.

"Playing in the World Cup means a lot to me because this is my third World Cup. For any hockey player, the World Cup and the Olympics are the two biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of representing their country on those platforms. To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked extremely hard to get here, and in every edition, I have tried to give my best for the team. This time, I have more experience, and that gives me confidence. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best,” she said.

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