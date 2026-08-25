PR Sreejesh demands accountability after India fail to qualify for semi-final in Hockey World Cup

New Delhi:

Former India captain and Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh has questioned the standards of accountability in Indian hockey after both national teams failed to advance to the semifinals of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. His comments came after the Men’s team suffered a 3-5 defeat in the quarterfinal against Argentina, which extended India’s wait for a men’s World Cup medal to 51 years, having won it for the first and last time in 1975.

The former goalkeeper also questioned whether performances were being measured against the ultimate objective of defeating the strongest teams rather than simply producing encouraging hockey.

“But here's the uncomfortable question: Are we building a team to PLAY good hockey, or a team capable of WINNING against the best in the world? Stop hiding behind "learning", "good hockey" and future tournaments. The World Cup is not a rehearsal. It is the World Cup. So who is going to ask the difficult questions? Who is going to demand accountability? And most importantly... Does anyone actually care?” Sreejesh tweeted.

The former goalkeeper also rejected the idea that success at the upcoming Asian Games should automatically ease concerns arising from the World Cup campaign.

“Don't worry... the World Cup doesn't matter. The Asian Games are coming. Win a medal there, and then we can start dreaming about LA 2028. Apparently, that's enough to cover everything that went wrong at the World Cup,” he wrote.

Sreejesh criticises role of women coach

Sreejesh also raised concerns over the women’s team, which was eliminated after a 0-0 draw with Australia. The teams finished level on points and goal difference, but Australia progressed because it had scored more goals. Reflecting upon that, Sreejesh mentioned that the chief coach of the women’s team went on a holiday at a time when the preparations should have been intensified.

“Women's chief coach on holiday just before the World Cup -- and the girls still fought their hearts out and exceeded expectations. Credit to the players. But where is the accountability? Do we really expect a team to perform at its best when the chief coach is away during the final phase of preparation?” he added.

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