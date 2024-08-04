Paris Olympics: 10-man India make Great Britain look poor in quarterfinal in sensational shootout

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian hockey team.

A 10-man Indian hockey team registered an unbelievable win over Great Britain in the first quarterfinal of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4. India outclassed the British side in a shootout to register a sensational 4-2 win after the game was tied 1-1 in the regular time.

The Indian team was put a man down after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the second minute of the second quarter. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists didn't bog down a bit and scored soon in the 22nd minute. After winning a penalty corner, India captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoresheets to send a man down Indian team 1-0 up in the contest. But the British side found an equaliser soon.

The already man-down Indian team was put under the pump in the third quarter when Great Britain kept pressing in the attack. They won several penalty corners and had possession for the majority of it. But the legendary PR Sreejesh stood like a wall in front of the goal, making one save after the other to keep India at parity.

It became worse when Sumit was shown a green card in the dying moments of the quarter for a two-minute suspension which ended at the start of the last quarter.