Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal Match Live Streaming India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch Live Online

After facing a shocking defeat against Japan in the semifinal, India will face arch-rival Pakistan in the Bronze Medal Match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Bronze Medal Match

India vs Pakistan

December 22 (Wednesday), 2021

3:00 PM IST

Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Squad

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.

Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.