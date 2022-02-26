FIH Pro League 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Spain Women LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian women hockey team in action during a match (File photo)

With a rousing start to their Pro League campaign, the Indian women are confident of upsetting world no. 7 Spain in the upcoming two matches of the event, which they are treating as a perfect launch-pad to prepare the side for two key tournaments this year -- the World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Playing for the first time in the tournament, the Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two-leg tie in Muscat, Oman earlier this year.

India captain Savita said that playing against top teams in the FIH Pro League will be a fair assessment of their game ahead of an important 2022, which also has the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Match Details

First-leg on Saturday (February 26): India Women vs Spain Women at 5:00 PM IST/Local

Here is how you can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Spain Women in FIH Pro League 2022.

Women's India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live streaming for India vs Spain, hockey matches will be on Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Squads For Spain Matches

India Women: Goalkeepers - Savita Punia (c), Bichu Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders - Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary; Midfielders - Nisha Warshi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo; Forwards - Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami Hmar, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur.

Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika Tandi, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.