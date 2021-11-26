Live Streaming FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Where To watch Live, India’s Full Schedule

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA Indian hockey players celeberate after scoring a goal against Canada during a group stage match of FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Hockey India on Thursday named the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team who will defend the title at the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. The event slated to begin on 24 November will witness 16 top teams from across the globe vie for the honours which were previously won by India in 2016.

The Indian Junior Men's Team will see Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of India's historic Olympic Bronze Medal feat, captain the squad while defender Sanjay who was part of the India U-18 team that won Silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captain.

When is FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021?

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will take place from November 24 to December 5.

How do I watch live streaming of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021?

You can watch FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 group stages (November 24 to 30) live streaming on watch.hockey. The live streaming of knockout stages (December 1 to 5) will be on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021?

There's no live TV broadcast FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 group stages (November 24 to 30) in India. However, the knockout stages (December 1 to 5) will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3.

What is the full schedule of India matches for FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 group stages?

India vs France (November 24) - 7:30 PM IST;

Canada vs India (November 25) - 7:30 PM IST;

India vs Poland (November 27)- 7:30 PM IST.

What is the full schedule of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 knockout stages?

Quarterfinal 1 (December 1) - 10:30 AM IST;

Quarterfinal 2 (December 1) - 1:30 PM IST;

Quarterfinal 3 (December 1) - 4:30 PM IST;

Quarter-final 4 (December 1) - 7:30 PM IST.

Semifinal 1 (December 3) - 4:30 PM IST;

Semifinal 2 (December 3) - 7:30 PM IST.

Third-place playoff (December 5) - 4:30 PM IST.

Final (December 5) - 7:30 PM IST.

What is the full squad of India for FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021?

1. Shardanand Tiwari 2. Prashant Chauhan (GK) 3. Sanjay (vc) 4. Sudeep Chirmako 5. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar 6. Maninder Singh 7. Pawan (GK) 8. Vishnukant Singh 9. Ankit Pal 10. Uttam Singh 11. Sunil Jojo 12. Manjeet 13. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem 14. Vivek Sagar Prasad (c) 15. Abhishek Lakra 16. Yashdeep Siwach 17. Gurmukh Singh 18. Araijeet Singh Hundal.