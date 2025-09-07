Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz H2H record ahead of US Open 2025 final meeting Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet each other in another Grand Slam final as New York is set to witness the two stars in the US Open 2025 summit clash. Sinner and Alcaraz have met each other 14 times with Alcaraz enjoying an upper hand over the Italian.

It's 'Sincaraz' time again as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet each other in another final of a Grand Slam. The two emerging stars have seemingly taken the baton from the Big Three and are looking to dominate the sport with their dominating performances.

Sinner and Alcaraz now meet each other in the third Majors final as they look to stamp their authority at the US Open 2025. Both players have been above the competition by some distance with stellar performances in New York. While Alcaraz took his game to another level, Sinner kept showing his skills at the fast hard court event. Alcaraz has been firing all cylinders and has not dropped a single set at the Major, while Sinner has been equally lethal for his opponents too, dropping just two sets on the way to the final, where he will look to defend his title and get one better over Alcaraz in their third meeting at the Grand Slam finals.

The two met each other at the French Open final earlier in the year, when Alcaraz, despite facing three championship points, staged one of the most remarkable comebacks to script a historic win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Sinner avenged the heartbreaking loss at the Wimbledon final despite having lost the first set 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The two have also met thrice more in the finals, albeit not at the Majors. They clashed against each other at Beijing, the ATP Masters 1000 Rome and at the recent Cincinnati Open.

Sinner vs Alcaraz H2H record ahead of US Open 2025 final clash

Sinner and Alcaraz have met each other 14 times till now, with the Spaniard enjoying a 9-5 lead in their head-to-head encounters.

They first crossed paths at the ATP Masters 10000 Paris event in the round of 32 in 2021, when Alcaraz registered a straight-set win. The last meeting came in Cincinnati, the preparatory tournament for the Flushing Meadows.

Sinner vs Alcaraz H2H record:

Matches Played: 14

Matches won by Sinner: 5

Matches won by Alcaraz: 9

Last meeting: Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz won after Sinner retired due to illness

First meeting: ATP Masters 1000 Paris, Alcaraz won 7-6 (1), 7-5