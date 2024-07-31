Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Indian men's hockey team secures quarterfinal berth at Paris Olympics

Indian men's hockey team secures quarterfinal berth at Paris Olympics

Captain Harmanpreet Singh was the star of the Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday after he scored two goals and helped the unit secure a much-needed 2-0 win over Ireland at Stade Yves-du-Manoir - Pitch 2.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 10:59 IST
Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh.

The Indian men's hockey team has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals after their 2-0 win over Ireland and Argentina's victory over New Zealand by the same scoreline in Pool B fixtures on Tuesday, July 30. 

Harmanpreet Singh's heroics helped India pick up an expected win over Ireland as the captain scored a brace in the first and the second quarter.

India's win ended Ireland's hopes of making it to the quarterfinals. However, the Irish players made life extremely difficult for India during the game.

India's first goal came in the 13th minute (first quarter) through a penalty stroke. It was Gurjant Singh who created the opportunity for India as he passed the ball towards Mandeep Singh in front of the Irish goal post before Shane O'Donoghue made a dangerous tackle and the umpires awarded a penalty stroke to the Men in Blue.

Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to take the penalty stroke and converted without breaking a sweat to give India an early lead.

Harmanpreet scored the second and what turned out to be the eventual goal of the match in the 19th minute with the help of a penalty corner.

The Irish defenders foiled India's two consecutive penalty corner attempts before Harmanpreet produced a bullet drag-flick to penetrate the Irish defence. 

Ireland made several attempts to make a comeback but India's veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and an alert defence kept them at bay.

More to follow....

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement