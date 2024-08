Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Indian hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi amid a rousing reception following their bronze medal success at the Paris Olympics. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and former captain Manpreet Singh among others were greeted with garlands upon arrival.

