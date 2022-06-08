Indian men and women's hockey team fly out to Belgium for FIH Pro League

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Hockey team gears up for FIH Pro Leagus

Ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian hockey contingency has geared up for another challenge which is the FIH Pro League hosted by Belgium. On Wednesday both the teams flew out for the European nation and they will look to put their best forward in the much-awaited competition. The Indian teams are scheduled to take on host nation Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 12 respectively.

"We are excited for this trip as we have been given a great opportunity in the form of FIH Hockey Pro League games to play against some of the top teams in Europe," quoted India women's team captain Savita before the team's departure. The Indian women's team is comfortably placed at the third spot in the FIH Pro League table with 22 points in eight games. As of now, they are just behind table toppers Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands in second place (26 points). Contrary to the table standings, the Indian women's team has played a lesser number of matches when compared to Argentina and the Netherlands. This gives them a fair chance of improving their ranking if they win all their remaining fixtures. The women's team is just three points behind the top-placed Netherlands.

On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team has faired slightly better and is placed second in the FIH Pro League table. Elated by the opportunity, men's captain Amit Rohidas said "We are delighted to play against some of the top teams in the world on their home soil and we look to do well".

(Inputs from PTI)