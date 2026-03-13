India women qualify for Hockey World Cup, beat Italy 1-0 in qualifiers semi-final, Manisha Chauhan stars

Hyderabad:

India women’s team has qualified for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup after defeating Italy 1–0 in the semi-final of the qualifiers in Hyderabad on Friday. Manisha Chauhan, in the third quarter, converted a penalty corner in the 40th minute, driving the ball straight through the centre to beat the Italian defence and keeper. In a game where both teams showed extreme defensive discipline, Manisha’s moment of brilliance won India the contest.

Notably, India’s attack became more prominent in the second quarter of the match. The hosts used width to push Italy back and eventually earned their first penalty corner in the 18th minute. Navneet Kaur took the attempt, but Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso reacted well to keep the effort out.

Another opportunity came in the 27th minute when India tried a variation from a penalty corner. The ball was worked back to Salima Tete, whose shot looked goal-bound before an Italian defender made a goal-line clearance. India earned yet another penalty corner shortly after, though Navneet’s effort failed to find the target.

Italy threatened early after the break. Emilia Munitis broke into the circle with a clear sight of goal, but goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam rushed off her line and made an important save to deny the chance. Soon after, India finally broke through. From another penalty corner, Manisha Chauhan struck firmly down the middle to put the home side ahead.

What happened in the final quarter?

In the final quarter, India continued to attack and won two more penalty corners while attempting to increase their lead. Italy remained resilient in defence and kept the scoreline within reach. The visitors mounted a late push and earned a penalty corner in the 59th minute, but India’s defence stayed composed to protect the lead until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, with the victory, India have advanced to the final of the qualifiers and secured qualification for the marquee global event. However, on the night of the qualifier's final, India will face England on March 14 at 7:30 PM IST.