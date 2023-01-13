Friday, January 13, 2023
     
India vs Spain FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Live: India aim to start their campaign on high note

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2023 18:29 IST
India vs Spain
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Spain

India who have been waiting for the World Cup trophy for almost half a century now will start their campaign against Spain. India last won the Hockey World Cup trophy 47 years ago in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the Indian team never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023: Here's everything you need to know - Full schedule, squads, time, venue

 

 

  • Jan 13, 2023 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Head to Head stats

    Total matches played: 67 

    Matches won by India: 28

    Matches won by Spain: 25

    Matches ended in a Draw: 14

  • Jan 13, 2023 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    India Full Squad

    Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

  • Jan 13, 2023 6:23 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Spain Full Squad

    Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Alvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

  • Jan 13, 2023 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Live Streaming Details

    • Where can we watch India vs Spain match on TV?

    The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

    • Where can we watch India vs Spain match online?

    The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.

     

     

