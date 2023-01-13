Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Spain

India vs Spain FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Live: India aim to start their campaign on high note

India who have been waiting for the World Cup trophy for almost half a century now will start their campaign against Spain. India last won the Hockey World Cup trophy 47 years ago in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the Indian team never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

