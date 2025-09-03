India vs South Korea: Where to watch Hockey Asia Cup live on TV and stream online? Team India, after a strong group stage, faces South Korea in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4s on September 3. The high-stakes clash in Rajgir will be crucial as both teams aim to secure a spot in the final.

Bihar:

After a dominant showing in the group stage, Team India is all set to begin its Super4s campaign at the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 with a high-stakes encounter against South Korea. The match, scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, promises to be a battle between two of Asia’s most consistent hockey powerhouses.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India stormed through the group phase with three impressive victories. Their campaign opened with a narrow 2-1 win over China, followed by a gritty 3-2 triumph against Japan. However, it was their final group match that made headlines as the Men in Blue dismantled Kazakhstan 15-0, finishing atop Pool A with a commanding goal difference and plenty of momentum.

India’s confidence will be high, but they’ll be wary of a dangerous South Korean outfit. The Koreans began their journey with a clinical 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei. Though they stumbled against Malaysia in a 4-1 defeat, they bounced back strongly to defeat Bangladesh 5-1, securing their place in the Super4s from Pool B.

With both teams having tasted continental success in the past, Wednesday's clash is expected to be a tightly contested affair. India, three-time Asia Cup champions, will look to leverage their attacking depth and experienced midfield to break through Korea’s disciplined defence. The defending champions are also known for their swift counters and solid structure, will aim to exploit any lapse in India’s backline.

When is India vs South Korea hockey Asia Cup match?

The match between India and South Korea is on September 3 and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs South Korea hockey on TV?

The match between India and South Korea will be telecast live on Sony Sports network.

Where to watch India vs South Korea hockey online?

The match between India and South Korea can be viewed on SonyLiv.