India 0 - 0 Japan Semifinal Live Score Updates Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India aim good start

India vs Japan Semifinal Live Score Updates Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Hello and welcome to India Tv's live blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 semifinal between India and Japan at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka. India faced Japan in their last group stage where the defending champions thrashed island country 6-0 to remain unbeaten in the group stage.

1st Quarter

Japan win PC in the very first minute.

Japan with the push back.

India's coach Graham Reid: We are not taking Japan lightly.

Japan's coach Siegfried Aikman: We have done the analysis after the last match and we will do our best.

India's XI

India's performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 2 - 2 Korea

India 9 - 0 Bangladesh

India 3 - 1 Pakistan

India 6 - 0 Japan

India vs Japan Preview

India would aim to continue their winning spree when they face Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday. India have had convincing victories when they faced Bangladesh, Pakistan and Japan in the tournament so far.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal

India vs Japan

December 19 (Sunday), 2021

5:30 PM IST

Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

India Squad Goalkeepers – Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders – Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders – Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards – Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

