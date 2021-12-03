Live Score Jr Hockey World Cup India vs Germany Semifinal Live: Defending champions India to face Germany

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA File photo of Indian Jr hockey team

Live Score Jr Hockey World Cup India vs Germany Semifinal Live Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV's LIVE Coverage of Jr Hockey World Cup Semifinal match between India and Germany.

Defending champions India will aim to make successive final appearances as they face six-time title-winners Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Friday.

@5:40 PM:

@5:05 PM: Road to Semifinal

@5:00 PM: The Great Wall of India

Match details

FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

Semi-final: India vs Germany

December 3 (Friday), 2021

7:30 PM IST

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Live streaming

The Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 will telecast the knockout matches live from December 1 to 5.

Full squad

India Juniors Pawan(GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil Jojo, Abhishek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, Manjeet, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Ankit Pal, Vishnu Kant Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prashant Kumar Chauhan(GK), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Yashdeep Siwach

Germany Juniors Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Hannes Muller, Jean Danneberg, Michel Struthoff, Robert Duckscheer, Masi Pfandt, Erik Kleinlein, Christopher Kutter, Paul Smith, Moritz Ludwig, Maxmilian Seigburg, Antheus Barry, Anton Brinckman, Philip Holzmueller, Nicals Schippan, Mario Schachner, Aron Flatten, Matteo Poljaric