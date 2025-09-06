India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When and where to watch? India to host China in a must-not-lose Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup in Rajgir. A win or a draw sends them to the final and keeps World Cup hopes alive. The result of Malaysia vs South Korea will have a heavy impact on India's match.

Bihar:

The Indian men’s hockey team faces a decisive Super 4 encounter against China on Saturday in the Asia Cup at Rajgir, Bihar. With a place in the final and a coveted ticket to next year’s FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium on the line, the pressure is firmly on Harmanpreet Singh and his squad to deliver.

India remain unbeaten so far in the tournament but have had a mixed bag of performances. They began the Super 4s with a 2-2 draw against defending champions South Korea, where missed opportunities in front of goal proved costly. However, they bounced back with an emphatic 4-1 win over Malaysia, showcasing attacking flair and defensive discipline. Forwards Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad were all on target, giving India a much-needed morale boost.

Saturday’s clash against China, however, is far from straightforward. The two sides met earlier in the group stage, with India narrowly edging a 4-3 win in a game where China exposed vulnerabilities in India's penalty corner defence. Despite leading 3-1, the hosts allowed China back into the contest before Harmanpreet’s drag-flick sealed the win. It was a wake-up call, one that the Indian side cannot afford to ignore this time.

A win or draw will guarantee India’s place in the final, but a loss could eliminate them. That, however, depends on whether Malaysia defeat South Korea in the other Super 4 match. This makes the China game a virtual semi-final for India.

Notably, India’s composure and focus will be key. China have proven they can hurt teams with swift counterattacks and sharp penalty corner conversions. If India are to maintain their unbeaten run and take one step closer to the World Cup, they’ll need to bring their A-game.

When to watch India vs China Hockey Asia Cup?

The match between India vs China will begin on 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs China Hockey Asia Cup on TV?

The match between India vs Hockey can be viewed live on Sony Sports network.

Where to watch India vs China Hockey Asia Cup online?

The match between India vs Hockey can be viewed live on SonyLiv.