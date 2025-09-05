India thrash Thailand 11-0 to kickstart Women's Asia Cup India beat Thailand 11-0 in their Women’s Asia Cup opener without injured Deepika. Udita stepped up with two goals and an assist. Beauty Dungdung scored a hat-trick, Mumtaz Khan added two, as India prepare for tougher matches ahead.

Hangzhou (China):

India defeated Thailand 11-0 in their opening Pool B match at the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Thursday. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the Women’s Hockey World Cup, slated to begin on August 15, 2026. Notably, India are ranked 20 places above Thailand, but such a dominant performance wasn’t anticipated.

Coach Harendra Singh has been focusing on the process over results since taking charge of the women’s team, and the scoreline was not the main takeaway. India played without their main goalscoring weapon, Deepika, who is out of the tournament due to injury. The impact of her absence is likely to be felt more in upcoming matches, starting with Japan on Saturday.

When India faced Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir last year, they won 13-0. Deepika scored five goals in that match, and Manisha Chauhan also contributed from a penalty corner. Neither player is part of the squad in Hangzhou. Udita, returning to the squad, stepped into the dragflicker’s role. She scored two goals and assisted one more.

What happened in the match?

India’s first four goals were from open play. Their first penalty corner came four minutes before halftime. Udita converted the second PC, although the broadcaster cut to highlights and the goal was not shown live.

India also tried multiple variations on penalty corners. Neha took the third PC and hit the post. Udita’s next two attempts were blocked. On the sixth PC, Udita’s low slap was deflected in by Beauty Dungdung. Suman Devi Thoudam took the seventh PC, with Mumtaz Khan getting the final touch.

Udita then used an angle variation to beat the goalkeeper. The 11th PC involved a full rotation across the field, ending with Sharmila Devi scoring at the far post. Beauty scored a hat-trick. Mumtaz added two goals. Sangita Kumari scored early, and Navneet Kaur was active in open play.