Bhopal:

India moved a step closer to retaining their Women's Asian Champions Trophy crown after registering a convincing 6-2 victory over Malaysia in the semi-final at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, on Friday. The defending champions will now meet China in Saturday’s title clash, which will be their sixth appearance in the tournament’s final.

Meanwhile, Deepika played a pivotal role in the win, scoring two goals. Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored one each. Malaysia, on the other hand, managed two goals through Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli but could not prevent the hosts from securing a comfortable passage into the final.

The contest began with India taking the initiative, although Malaysia initially managed to contain the hosts through disciplined defending on the right flank. India’s continuous pressure eventually produced the breakthrough in the 10th minute. Following a penalty-corner attempt involving Deepika and Sunelita, Mumtaz capitalised on the opportunity to put India ahead.

India increased their attacking threat in the second quarter, with Navneet producing an individual effort to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute. Deepika then converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute, sending the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Malaysia briefly threatened a response when Nur Azhar scored from a penalty corner in the 27th minute. However, Deepika restored India’s three-goal advantage just before the interval, as she shot her second penalty corner in the 30th minute to make it 4-1.

India dominate after the break

The Indian attack continued to trouble Malaysia after the restart. In the 33rd minute, Deepika’s penalty corner was saved, but it fell to Sunelita, who made no mistake to convert that one. Malaysia then found another breakthrough in the closing quarter through Zulkifli, whose reverse-stick strike in the 52nd minute reduced the deficit to 5-2.

India responded by maintaining their forward pressure. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal earned a penalty corner in the 57th minute and Ishika converted the resulting opportunity to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere, China booked their place in the final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Japan, courtesy of Zhang Heyang's 60th-minute strike. Korea secured fifth position after beating Thailand 4-1.

With inputs from ANI

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