India storm into Asian Champions Trophy final for sixth time after 4-1 win over South Korea in semis

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA India captain Harmanopreet Singh.

India defeated South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, September 16. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side made light work of the Koreans to register a 4-1 win and make their way into the tournament's final for the sixth time. The Men in Blue will face hosts China in the final on Tuesday, September 17.

India began well with an attack in the early minutes. Abhishek made an entry into the Korean D in the fourth minute but his effort was saved. In the very next minute, Uttam gave a good ball to Raheel, whose cut was saved by the Korean goalkeeper as they somehow managed to keep the score 0-0. But the constant attacks paid dividends when Araijeet Hundal's square pass went to Uttam Singh, who put the ball into the goal to take India 1-0 over the Koreans in the 10th minute.

They kept the intensity going and found the second goal from Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, who converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 19th minute. While the Koreans looked to challenge the defending champions a few times, there was hardly any stopping for the Men in Blue. At the start of the third quarter, Jarmanpreet found another goal. He received a brilliant aerial from Sumit and then slapped the ball past the Korean goal-saver to make it 3-0.

The Koreans got on board soon off a penalty corner. Yang Ji-hun took the drag flick and sent it to the left of the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who got a pad to the ball in an attempt to stop. But the ball deflected to the nets off his pads to get Korea on board at 3-1.

The two teams traded chances for the rest of the quarter as Sukhjeet missed a sitter before Hyun Jig-wang failed to find the target when he looked for deflection in the Indian goal. India got another penalty corner in the dying moments of the third quarter and the champion drag flicker Harmanpreet stepped up again to score his second goal of the match.

The final quarter saw India keep the possession superbly, defying the Koreans of any major chances and when they got a penalty corner, they did not make the most of it as the Men in Blue clinched the win.

China had earlier defeated Pakistan in the first semifinal on penalties and would look to challenge the defending champions and Olympic Games bronze medallists in the final.