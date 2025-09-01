India steamroll minnows Kazakhstan 15-0 in final Hockey Asia Cup 2025 pool game ahead of Super Fours India registered their third straight win in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 after steamrolling Kazakhstan in their last Pool A game in Rajgir. The Olympic bronze medallists won the clash 15-0 after making Kazakhstan look clueless.

India steamrolled a no-match Kazakhstan in the last Pool stage match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a huge 15-0 win on Monday, September 1. The Indians made Kazakhstan clueless, with three players scoring hat-tricks in the game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The Olympic bronze medallists were too hot to handle for the 87th-ranked Kazakhstan team. The minnows had no answers for the attack the Indians displayed right from the word go to the final whistle. In between, there were some opportunities for them, but they were either denied by the defenders or saved by the Indian goalkeepers - Krishna Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Three Indians score hat-tricks on delightful day

The Men in Blue scored nine field goals, four penalty corner goals and two from penalty strokes in a waywardly titled match. Three Indians scored hat-tricks, with Abhishek finding the net the most - four times in the (5th, 8th, 20th, 59th minutes). Sukhjeet Singh (15th, 32nd, 38th) and Jugraj Singh (24th, 31st, 47th) also scored three goals apiece, while Harmanpreet Singh (26th), Amit Rohidas (29th), Rajinder Singh (32nd), Sanjay (54th) and Dilpreet Singh (55th) also found the back of the net.

India top league stage with nine points, China also through

India topped the league stage with nine points from their three matches, with a point difference of 17. Along with India, China have also reached the Super Fours after playing a draw against Japan in their last pool game. The Chinese have a better points difference of 11, as compared to Japan's six.

From Pool B, Malaysia and Korea have booked their places in the Super Four. The teams will now face each other in the Super Fours in a round-robin stage from September 3 onwards. The top two teams will then qualify for the final.