India's wait for Hockey World Cup title continues as New Zealand thrash men in blue in crossover match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India in action

New Zealand defeated India in the second crossover match of the FIH Men's World Cup on Sunday. The thrilling match between India and New Zealand ended with with 4-5 in the the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at the score of 3-3.

India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half. India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th). New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th).

Team India will now play against Japan in the 9th-16th position game on the 26th of January, Thursday. On the other hand, New Zealand have advanced to the quarterfinals and will face Belgium next.

India have been waiting for the World Cup trophy for 47 years now and with the loss their wait continues. India last won the Hockey World Cup trophy in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the Indian team never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

In the group stage level, England from Pool D, defeated Spain 4-0 and had a goal difference of 9 which made them the table-topper. Team India needed to defeat Wales in such a way that their goal difference was more than England's. However, India's final goal difference was 3, and therefore they ended up on the second spot of Pool D and couldn't directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Spain beat Malaysia to advance to the quarterfinals against Australia. The quarterfinals will begin on the 24th of January and the final is scheduled for the 29th of January

Latest Sports News