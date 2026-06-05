India's late comeback leaves Pakistan rattled in U18 Hockey Asia Cup, Ashish Purti nets four

New Delhi:

India’s U18 men’s hockey team stormed into the final of the Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, after a commanding 5-3 win over Pakistan on Friday. Youngster Ashish Tani Purti stole the show with four goals in a dramatic comeback that saw India overturn a deficit in the final quarter.

Notably, the match set up a title clash against hosts Japan on Saturday, capping a tense contest that swung repeatedly across all four quarters before India’s late surge decided the outcome. The Men in Blue struck first in the 12th minute after a penalty stroke was awarded following a defensive error forced by an attacking run from deep. Ashish converted to give India an early lead, which they carried into the second quarter despite growing pressure from Pakistan.

After the restart, Pakistan responded strongly, winning a penalty corner in the 16th minute. However, they missed it and finally equalised in the 27th through a field goal after intercepting a pass and breaking through the defence. The sides went into half-time locked at 1-1.



The third quarter produced the most volatile phase of the match. India regained the lead in the 35th minute through Shahrukh Ali, but Pakistan replied almost immediately in the 37th with a field goal. The momentum then shifted again when Pakistan converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute to move ahead 3-2 at the end of the third quarter.

The dramatic comeback in final quarter

India responded with urgency in the final quarter. They set up multiple chances that put pressure on Pakistan and it led to a green card for Pakistan’s Muzammil Saeed in the 46th minute. India were quick to benefit from the situation, winning consecutive penalty corners. Ashish eventually levelled the score in the 49th minute with a drag-flick from the second penalty corner.

From there, India dominated set-piece opportunities. Ashish struck again in the 53rd minute to complete his hat-trick and put India ahead 4-3, before adding another penalty corner conversion in the 56th minute to extend the lead to 5-3 with just minutes remaining.

Notably, Pakistan’s defensive resistance weakened under sustained pressure, with India maintaining control through repeated entries and penalty corner wins until the final whistle confirmed their place in the final.

India will now face Japan in the summit clash. They will be confident of their chances, especially after a perfect comeback win over the arch-rivals.

Also Read: