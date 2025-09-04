India's dominant show ruined Malaysia's hard-fought effort in Hockey Asia Cup India came from behind to beat Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4s match at the Men’s Asia Cup. Goals from Manpreet, Sukhjeet, Shilanand, and Vivek secured the win. India now need a draw vs China to reach the final.

Bihar:

India showcased their resilience and attacking depth with a convincing 4-1 comeback win over Malaysia in their second Super 4s clash at the Men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament on Thursday, September 4. The victory puts India at the top of the Super 4 standings with four points from two matches and keeps them firmly on course for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Malaysia stunned the home crowd early, taking the lead in just the second minute through Shafiq Hassan. Exploiting a lapse in India's defence, Hassan weaved past Sanjay and Jugraj Singh before slotting home with a clever reverse stick finish.

India, however, shook off the early setback and gradually took control of the game. The equaliser came in the 17th minute, when Manpreet Singh scored off a rebound from a penalty corner, following a powerful flick by captain Harmanpreet Singh that was blocked by goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.

Just two minutes later, Sukhjeet Singh capitalised on a clever pass from Shilanand Lakra to put India ahead. The hosts extended their lead in the 24th minute through Lakra himself, who deflected in a sharp ball from Dilpreet Singh after a well-constructed build-up initiated by Hardik Singh.

India's final goal came in the 38th minute. After Jugraj Singh’s penalty corner attempt struck the post, Sumit regained possession and fed Manpreet, who found Vivek Sagar Prasad for a close-range finish.

Dissecting Malaysia’s defeat and what’s next for India?

Despite the scoreline, Malaysia fought hard but were clearly missing playmaker Fitri Saari, suspended following an altercation in their previous match. They also played without Abu Kamal Azrai. Their lone second-half highlight was a penalty corner chance, which was superbly saved by India’s Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

India will now face China in their final Super 4s match on Saturday. A draw will be enough to seal their place in the final. China, meanwhile, stunned Korea 3-0 earlier in the day to stay in contention, while Malaysia will take on defending champions Korea in their last Super 4 outing.