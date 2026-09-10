India's 19-goal blitz leaves Pakistan shell-shocked, seals Junior Asia Cup semi-final spot

New Delhi:

India stormed into the semi-finals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 after producing a record-breaking 19-0 quarter-final victory over Pakistan in Moqi, China. The defending champions were in complete control from the opening stages and never allowed Pakistan to settle into the contest.

India had already finished at the top of their group after victories over Japan, Malaysia and South Korea and carried that momentum into the knockout stage. Meanwhile, when it comes to the match, Puja Sahoo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, setting the tone for an emphatic afternoon. Roshni Aind added another just two minutes later before Tanushree Dinesh Kadu, Sukhveer Kaur and Sanika Chandrakant Mane further extended India’s advantage.

Mane struck again in the 23rd minute, while Tanuja Toppo, Pooja Malik and Purnima Yadav also got on the scoresheet before the interval. They secured a commanding 10-0 lead at half-time as Pakistan team looked clueless in the middle.

India keep up with momentum after break

There was no let-up following the restart as India continued to find openings and add to the margin. Malik took her personal tally to three with goals in the 49th and 51st minutes. Supriya then scored twice, while Krishna Sharma and Binima Dhan also joined the scoring. Roshni added another goal before the final whistle, completing a dominant 19-0 result.

Notably, the victory puts India within two wins of a third consecutive Women’s Junior Asia Cup crown. The team previously lifted the title in 2023 and 2024 and remains in contention for another championship after advancing through the latest knockout round.

India play South Korea or Malaysia in semis

India’s next assignment will be the semi-final, where they will meet either South Korea or Malaysia. The two sides are due to contest the other quarter-final, with the winner earning a place in the last four against India.

India's goal scorers:

Puja Sahoo – 7'

Roshni Aind – 9', 60+'

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu – 11'

Sukhveer Kaur – 13'

Sanika Chandrakant Mane – 13', 23'

Madhu Sidar – 16', 39'

Geeta Yadav – 18'

Tanuja Toppo – 25'

Pooja Malik – 27', 49', 51’

Purnima Yadav – 33'

Supriya – 40', 54'

Krishna Sharma – 48'

Binima Dhan – 55'

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