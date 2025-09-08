India rout Singapore 12-0 in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, top Pool B and storm into Super Fours India mauled Singapore 12-0 in their last pool game of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup, with Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz scoring hat-tricks. India bossed the game and have advanced in the Super Fours unscathed.

New Delhi:

India routed Singapore in their last Pool B match 12-0 to storm into the Super Fours unbeaten in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan scored their hat-tricks in a commanding win for the Women in Blue.

India have topped Pool B with their huge win as they finished above Japan with the same seven points but with a better goal difference than the Japanese.

For India Navneet (14', 20', 28'), Mumtaz (2', 32', 39'), Neha (11', 38'), Lalremsiami (13'), Udita (29'), Sharmila (45') and Rutuja Pisal (53') scored goals to ensure a dominant victory for the Indian team.

The Women in Blue had earlier thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opener before playing 2-2 stalemate against Japan in their second clash.

Mumtaz broke the deadlock with her strike in the second minute with a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle.

While India could not double their lead on a penalty corner a little later, Neha found the back of the net, pouncing on a rebound in the 11th minute to slot it home with a deft touch.

Just two minutes later, Lalremsiami scored her first with a strike from close range. Navneet then found India's fourth goal with her drag flick on a penalty corner in the 14th minute.

Singapore showed more resistance in the second quarter and kept India at bay; however, Navneet scored another one in the 20th minute with a powerful effort to make it 5-0.

Navneet then completed her hat trick after India were awarded a string of penalty corners. The forward blasted one past the goalkeeper on the third penalty corner for India in the short frame.

Udita added more misery for Singapore with a penalty corner strike as India went 7-0 up at the halfway mark before they started in the same vein with Lalremsiami setting up a brilliant ball for Mumtaz to sneak past the goalkeeper and make it 8-0.

Neha stepped up and converted the penalty corner for India in the 38th minute before Mumtaz found the back of the net to complete her hat-trick.

India won their 12th penalty corner at the end of the third quarter. Neha took the drag flick; however, her strike was saved before Sharmila pounced on the rebound to extend the lead to 11-0. Rutuja Pisal then joined the party as well and scored in the 53rd minute to make it 12-0 and help India win big.