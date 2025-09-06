India qualify for Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final after thrashing China, to face South Korea in summit clash India have booked their place in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with their big win over China in the last Super Four match. India will now meet the defending champions, South Korea, in the final on Sunday, September 6.

New Delhi:

India booked their place in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final with a thumping win over China in the last Super Fours match on Saturday, September 6. The Men in Blue thrashed their Chinese opponents 7-0 in what was a dominant display at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium to seal their place in their eighth final of the continental event. India will be facing defending champions South Korea, who had earlier defeated Malaysia in the previous Super Four match on Saturday.

The Indians turned their A game, which they lacked during their group meeting against China. They scored five goals on the field with Abhishek finding the net twice. The Men in Blue were also good in the penalty corners, having converted two of their chances. The hosts scored twice in the first quarter and once in the second to lead 3-0 at the halfway mark. The Indians scored twice in the third quarter and then twice again in the final quarter to register a huge win.

India were dominant right from the start as they opened the scoring sheets in the fourth minute with Lakra Shilanand. India's attacking instincts paid dividends as Lakra latched onto a ball that the Chinese defenders failed to clear to find the back of the net. They doubled their lead through a penalty corner with Dilpreet Singh scoring after Harmanpreet's drag flick fell weak.

India started the second quarter with a similarly attacking game. Mandeep Singh scored the third one for India after their penalty corner attempt was turned down in the 18th minute. Rajkumar Pal then got India 4-0 up with a strike in the 37th minute as he tapped a ball into the goal before Sukhjeet Singh scored a couple of minutes of later. Dilpreet ran into the Chinese circle and found Sukhjeet with a cutback, who then hit the ball into the bottom right corner.

The Indians kept their dominance intact. Sukhjeet and Abhishek combined for the sixth goal, with the former passing the ball to the latter when the Chinese goalkeeper was in a 2 vs 1 situation. Abhishek then fired a shot in the 50th minute after receiving a good ball from Shilanand to send India 7-0 up and clinch the match to book their place in the final.