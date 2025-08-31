India overcome Japan to register consecutive wins, confirm place in Super Fours of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 India defeated Japan 3-2 to register their second straight win in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. With this victory, the Olympic bronze medallists have confirmed their place in the Super Fours of the competition. India had earlier defeated China 4-3.

New Delhi:

India overcame a tough Japanese challenge in their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup, registering a 3-2 win to clinch their second consecutive match and ensure a place in the Super Fours of the tournament. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Raj Kumar Pal scored once in another gripping encounter.

The Indians were more aggressive in the first quarter of the game, unlike in their previous clash against China, where they had to wait for their moments. However, once the match went further, the Japanese put pressure on the Indians, especially in the last quarter, when their skipper, Harmanpreet, was on the bench due to a two-minute suspension.

Harmanpreet, the hat-trick scorer from the previous game, had another prolific outing. He converted two penalty corners to give his team the much-needed win. Meanwhile, the hosts would be happy to have scored an on-field goal with Sukhjeet making a brilliant ball for Mandeep, who found the back of the net to give the hosts the opening in just the third minute.

