India outclass South Korea 4-2 in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four opener, continue unbeaten run India continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 as they defeated South Korea in their first Super Four clash 4-2. India had earlier topped their Pool.

New Delhi:

India outclassed South Korea in their first outing in the Super Four of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 10. The Indians secured a big 4-2 win with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2nd minute), Sangita Kumari (33rd), Lalremsiami (40th), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59th) scoring for the team.

The Indians dominated the contest and were locked in right from the word go. Meanwhile, Korea also scored twice but remained at an arm's distance from the Indian team.

India are unbeaten in the tournament. They had earlier won two of their three matches and played a 2-2 draw against Japan, and have kicked off their Super Four with a dominant win.

India began strongly and scored in the second minute after earning a penalty corner with Vaishnavi opening the scoring sheet. The Indian team had a chance of doubling their lead when they secured another penalty corner minutes later following an unsuccessful review from Korea, but the opportunity went begging.

Korea had a great chance to equalise before the close of the first quarter but the drag flick was saved by India’s goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam to help India keep the advantage going into the break.

India then had a chance to score another one when Mumtaz reverse hit one from the field, but the Korean goalkeeper saved the strike. However, their wait for a second goal ended early in the second half with India doubled their lead through Sangita's field goal.

Korea then pulled one back to bring India's lead to a goal with Yujin Kim scoring through a penalty corner. Lalremsiami then found the back of the net with a brilliant field goal to extend India's lead to 3-1. India kept dominating the things and had possession with them. But Korea then scored another one to bring down the goal advantage with Kim converting a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

The Indians replied well and scored the final goal of the match as Rutuja found the back of the net from a rebound in the 59th minute to seal the affair.