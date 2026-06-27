India decimate Pakistan in FIH Pro League clash, put 7 past arch-rivals in sensational performance

New Delhi:

The Indian men’s hockey team put forth another magnificent performance in the ongoing FIH Pro League. Taking on Pakistan in the reverse fixture of the FIH Pro League’s London leg at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 26, India managed to register a thrilling 7-1 victory in the clash.

It is worth noting that India conceded early in the game, and with Pakistan holding the lead, the Indian team switched up and put forth a brilliant showing. Sukhjeet Singh scored the first goal for the side in the 20th minute. Harmanpreet Singh doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

Additionally, Hardik Singh in the 34th minute, Jugraj Singh in the 35th, and Abhishek (41’), Raj Kumar Pal (44’), and Dilpreet Singh (54’) saw the Indian team register a mammoth 7-1 victory against Pakistan as India decimated the side, registering yet another victory in the reverse fixture.

Hardik Singh won the Player of the Match award for the performance that he put in the game. As for Pakistan, the side’s skipper, Abu Bakar Mahmood, converted a penalty corner in the early stages of the game, which gave the side its lead, which they held for a few minutes. India completely dominated in the second quarter. However, it was the second half where India took over the game and never looked back.

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India to take on England next

Speaking of team India’s schedule, the side will be taking on England next. The two sides will meet on Sunday, June 28th, at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the UK. With a convincing win behind them, India will hope to maintain their form and register yet another in their next game.

As for the standings, out of the nine teams, India currently sits in 7th place. With 15 matches played, the side has four wins, four draws and seven losses to their name and has 17 points to their name. Pakistan, on the other hand, are dead last in the standings with 15 losses in 15 matches and a total of zero points to their name. As for India’s next opponents, England have 31 points to their name and sit in second place in the standings currently.

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