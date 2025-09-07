India breeze past South Korea to clinch Asia Cup 2025, qualify for World Cup 2026 India breezed past South Korea in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a 4-1 win. Dilpreet Singh scored twice as India won the Asia Cup for the fourth time.

New Delhi:

India defeated South Korea in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup with a dominating performance at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The Indians produced their top game to win the Asia Cup final 4-1. With this victory, India have also qualified for the Hockey World Cup 2026.

India unleashed their top game against the Koreans, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition. Their attacking game pushed the defending champions on the back foot with their repeated strikes being too much to handle for them.

India opened the scoring sheet in the first minute itself when Sukhjeet scored from the left flank with a reverse hit into the far post to give the hosts an early lead. The hosts kept pressing and had the opposition on their toes throughout. They had more chances but found their second goal in the 28th minute, a little before the end of the first half, when Dilpreet scored a brilliant shot despite being in pressure from the defenders.

Dilpreet then scored another one in the 45th minute with captain Harmanpreet Singh feeding a good ball to Rajinder in the circle, who then found Dilpreet for India's third.

Dilpreet then scored another one in the 45th minute with captain Harmanpreet Singh feeding a good ball to Rajinder in the circle, who then found Dilpreet for India's third.

With the game looking done and dusted, India sprung a surprise with a penalty corner in the 50th minute as first-rusher Amit Rohidas took the drag flick and took India 4-0 up.

However, the Koreans made a late strike to get some solace from the match when Son Dain converted a penalty corner. However, India had already done too much and were way too ahead of the Koreans to be caught. India romped home 4-1 to win the Asia Cup for the fourth time and also qualify for the Hockey World Cup final next year.