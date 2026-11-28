Bhopal:

India secured their fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title on Saturday, beating a determined China 3-1 in the final at the International Sports Complex in Bhopal. The hosts recovered from a first-half deficit with three goals in the third quarter to complete a successful title defence and establish themselves as the tournament’s most successful team.

The victory also extended India's winning run in the competition to three consecutive editions. Their latest triumph added another achievement to an impressive year that has included the Nations Cup title, Asian Games gold and a rise to fourth in the world rankings.

Notably, China threatened early on and were looking to spoil the home celebrations after taking the lead in the 25th minute. Yujun Chen scored the goal from a move that also involved Wenli Zhang and Dandan Zuo. It allowed the visitors to take a massive 1-0 lead and gave India plenty of reasons to worry about before the break.

Earlier, the hosts were looking for a breakthrough but struggled to penetrate China’s organised defence. China were marking well and that disrupted the hosts’ attacking combinations. Even an opportunity from a penalty corner in the 10th minute went unused when Salima Tete failed to connect with a variation near the post.

What happened after the break?

The defending champions returned greater attacking intent after the interval. Deepika rose to the occasion and played a decisive role in changing the outcome. Her first contribution came through a drag-flick that took a deflection off Chen Tong before finding the net, bringing India level. Notably, the equaliser lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium and gave the home side renewed momentum.

India then went on to take control when Ishika converted another attacking opportunity following a move involving Neha and Navneet Kaur. The forward maintained her composure inside the shooting circle to put the hosts ahead.

Deepika then struck again from a penalty corner, moving away from the first battery to create a better shooting angle before firing the ball into the goal. The strike completed India’s three-goal burst in the third quarter and gave them a two-goal cushion.

China could not find a response during the closing stages as India managed possession and prevented the visitors from building meaningful attacking opportunities.

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