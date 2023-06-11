Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea Final on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian women junior hockey team

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Live Streaming: The Indian women's junior team is set to have a crack with the South Korean team as the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup reaches its ultimate clash. The Women in Blue are looking for their maiden title win in the tournament after falling short 11 years back in their only finale appearance. They have been dominant in this edition of the tournament.

The Indian team was drawn in Pool A of the event alongside Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan. They won each of their matches except a 2-2 stalemate against Korea. India topped the group with 3 wins and faced the hosts Japan in the semifinal. The women in Blue defeated Japan by 1-0 and waited for the winner between Korea and China. With their win in the semifinal, India have also qualified for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup.

But before the action unfolds, here are all the Live streaming details of the India vs Korea Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Final match.

When is the IND vs KOR Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs KOR Final will be played on June 11

At what time does IND vs KOR Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs KOR Final will begin at 2:30 PM.

Where is the IND vs KOR Final match being played?

The IND vs KOR Final will be played at the Kakamigahara in Japan

Where can you watch IND vs KOR Final on TV in India?

There is no telecast for IND vs KOR Hockey Final match

Where can you watch IND vs KOR Hockey Final online in India?

One can watch the IND vs KOR Hockey Final online on watch.hockey

