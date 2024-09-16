IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates: India aim to book a spot in summit clash

Hello and Welcome to the semifinal clash between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy. India won all of their five matches in the league stage and are heavy favourites to make it to the final. China defeated Pakistan in the first semi-final in the penalty shootout 3-0 after the match ended 1-1 in the regular time. Can Harmanpreet Singh and his men win their sixth consecutive match of the tournament? Stay tuned for all the updates. Playing XIs will be announced in a bit...