  5. IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates: India aim to book a spot in summit clash
IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates: India aim to book a spot in summit clash

IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates: India won all five matches in the league stage and entered the semis as the top team in the points table. They defeated Korea 3-1 in the league stage and will be confident of repeating the result yet again in the knockouts.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2024 15:15 IST
Asian Champions Trophy
Image Source : TWITTER/HOCKEY INDIA India vs Korea live updates Asian Champions Trophy

IND vs KOR Asia Champions Trophy live updates: India vs Korea hockey match live, latest updates

IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates: India and Korea will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy. India are coming off after five consecutive wins in the league stage. They defeated Korea 3-1 in the previous round and are again the favourites to beat them and make it to the final. Hosts China have made it to the final beating Pakistan 3-0 in the shootout in the first semi-final. Can Team India live up to its reputation? Follow for live updates:

 

Live updates :IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy live updates

  • Sep 16, 2024 3:15 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India's playing XI revealed

    Here's India playing XI for the semifinal clash against Korea: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Krishan Pathak (GK), Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajkumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh

  • Sep 16, 2024 3:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs Korea Head to Head

    India enjoy 38-11 lead in the head to head in hockey against Korea.

  • Sep 16, 2024 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Main threat for India

    India are definitely the favourites to win the match but they will have to be careful of Yang Ji-Hun who excels in converting penalty corners. He is also the top-scorer of the tournament with 7 goals so far.

  • Sep 16, 2024 3:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to the semifinal clash between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy. India won all of their five matches in the league stage and are heavy favourites to make it to the final. China defeated Pakistan in the first semi-final in the penalty shootout 3-0 after the match ended 1-1 in the regular time. Can Harmanpreet Singh and his men win their sixth consecutive match of the tournament? Stay tuned for all the updates. Playing XIs will be announced in a bit...

