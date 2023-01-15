Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online?

IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online?

A place in the quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be up for grab as host India take on England on Sunday (January 15) at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Both teams started on a positive note and will look to extend the winning momentum into Matchday 2 as they try for yet another win. Ahead of the crunch contest, here is all you need to know about the live streaming details and broadcast of the India vs England contest.

When will India vs England Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs England Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 15th of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs England Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs England Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs England Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs England Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs England Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs England Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs England Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs England Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

England Squad: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.

