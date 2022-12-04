IND vs AUS Hockey Test series: Harmanpreet Singh's efforts gone in vain as IND lose 5th Test to AUS by 4-5

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India lose hockey Test series against Australia

IND vs AUS Hockey Test series: The Indian Men's hockey team on Sunday suffered a defeat against the mighty Aussies in the fifth Test of the series. Harmanpreet Singh's efforts went in vain as India faced a defeat 4-5 loss against the Australian side in the final Test. With this, India lost the five-Test hockey series against the Aussies by 4-1 in Australia.

For Australia, Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th), Aran Zalewski (30th), Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) scored goals, while for India, Harmanpreet (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) were the goal scorers.

India did not start well. They were caught off guard in the initial period as Wickham scored from the top of the circle. He then doubled the Kangaroos' lead in the second quarter (17th minute) with Lachlan Sharp's help. India's captain Harmanpreet opened India's scoring sheets in the second quarter (24th minute) as he converted a penalty corner but Australia kept their 2-lead advantage, scoring seconds before the first half ended.

In the second half, Australia kept pressing and found the goal two times to make it 5-2 before India responded hard with Sukhjeet's strike and Harmanpreet's penalty corner hit. However, the damage was done and India did not had any time to level the contest. With this loss, India lost the five-Test hockey series by 4-1. The Men in Blue had earlier lost the first two tests by 4-5 and 4-7 before bouncing back in the third test to win it by 4-3. However, the World No.1 team then overcame India in the fourth contest by 5-1.

India's Squad:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet SinghMandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Sing

