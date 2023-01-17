Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hockey World Cup, IND vs WAL, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Wales on TV, online?

IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Wales on TV, online?

With the FIH Hockey World Cup moving to the business end of the group stage, the Men in Blue with the sticks will face an anxious wait to book a place in the last eight of the tournament. The stalemate against England on Sunday (January 15) evening saw them secure a point and continue their unbeaten run. India will now face Wales in the final group and here are the details of the Live Streaming for the India vs Wales encounter.

When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 19th of January, Thursday.

Where will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales Squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

