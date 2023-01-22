Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hockey World Cup, IND vs NZ, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV?

IND vs NZ, Hockey World Cup, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

With a place in the last eight of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 up for grabs hosts India will take on New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India without Hardik Singh for the crucial tie will look to maintain their impressive run from the Olympics and would look to stamp their authority on the contest. Ahead of the cross over match between India and New Zealand, here are all the details of the match including live streaming.

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be held on the 22nd of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match start?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match online?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand Squad: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.

