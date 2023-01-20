Hockey World Cup 2023: Who will India face if they qualify for quarterfinals? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/TWITTER Team India

All the teams from the four groups have played three matches each in the group stage and four teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. However, Team India ended on the second position of their group and will have to cross one more barrier in order to advance to the next level of the tournament.

Why didn't India qualify for the quarterfinals? Who all qualified for the QFs? Who will be India's competitor if India reaches the next stage? Here's all you need to know.

Qualification scenario for quarterfinals directly:

Each of the 16 teams divided into four groups i.e A, B, C and D were scheduled to play three matches each against teams of their pools. According to the rules, the team that topped the table advanced directly to the quarterfinals.

What do the current standings look like? Which teams directly qualified for the quarterfinals?

Australia tops Pool A with 7 points, Belgium tops Pool B with 7 points and a goal difference of 11, and have qualified from their respective groups for quarterfinals. On the other hand, the Netherlands tops Pool C with 9 points, and England tops Pool D with 7 points and a goal difference of 9 to qualify for the QFs from their respective groups.

Why didn't India qualify for the quarterfinals?

England defeated Spain 4-0 and have a goal difference of 9 which makes them the table-topper. Team India needed to defeat Wales in such a way that their goal difference was more than England's. However, India's final goal difference is 3, and therefore India ended up on the spot of Pool D.

What about the other teams' journey in the tournament?

The teams in the second and third spots will play the crossover matches on January 22 and January 23.

Who will India face in the crossover match?

India will next face New Zealand on the 22nd of January.

What if India wins the crossover match and qualify for the quarterfinals?

Hosts India will face defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals if they beat New Zealand in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

What is the schedule for crossover matches?

January 22

Spain vs Malaysia - 4:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand - 7:00 PM IST

January 23

Germany vs France - 4: 30 PM IST

Argentina vs Korea - 7: 00 IST

The quarterfinals will begin on the 24th of January and the final is scheduled for the 29th of January.

