Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands register record win over Chile, becomes 1st team to reach quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/TWITTER Team Netherlands

Three-time champions Netherlands registered a record-breaking 14-0 win over debutants Chile and became the first team to secure the quarterfinals berth at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday. With three wins from as many games, the Netherlands finished at the top of Pool C with a maximum of nine points.

In the second match of the day, world No.3 Netherlands toyed with Chile, ranked 23rd, and scored goals at will to register the biggest margin of victory in a World Cup match. The record for the biggest margin of win in a hockey World Cup match was earlier held by world No.1 Australia, who thrashed South Africa 12-0 in New Delhi.

Jip Janssen (6th, 29th, 34th, 44th minutes) and skipper Thierry Brinkman (25th, 33rd, 58th) scored a hat-trick each, while Koen Bijen (40th, 45th) struck a brace. Derck de Vilder (22nd), Thijs van Dam (23rd), Terrance Pieters (37th), Justen Blok (42nd), and Teun Beins (48th) were the other goal-getters for the Dutch.

The Netherlands, who have won the World Cup thrice and finished runners-up in the last two editions, earned 18 penalty corners from which they converted six, while Chile got just two PCs in the match.

While the Netherlands qualified directly for the last-eight round, Malaysia and New Zealand from pool C will play crossover matches to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Each of the 16 teams divided into four groups i.e A, B, C, and D were scheduled to play three matches each against teams of their pools. According to the rules, the team that tops the table will advance directly to the quarterfinals. On the other hand, the teams in the second and third spots will play the crossover matches starting on January 22.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News