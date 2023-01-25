Hockey World Cup 2023: India look to avoid worst finish as Harmanpreet Singh's men set to face Japan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India face Japan

Hockey World Cup 2023: The Indian Hockey Men's team is set to face Japan in the 9-16 classification after it crashed out of the race to Quarterfinals. Harmanpreet Singh's men lost their crossover match against New Zealand in penalty shootouts last week. The team now look to avoid their worst-ever finish in the tournament.

India look to heal wounds against Japan

The Indian team will be put under the test once again when it will face the 2018 Asian Games gold medallists Japan. A loss could push them to play the 13th-16th classification match on Saturday against a yet-to-be-decided opponent. A win would enable them to play the 9-12 classification, for which too, the opponents will be decided later. India were good in the league stage as they finished second, behind England. However, the crossover match did not go their way. Notably, India's worst-ever placing and finish in the 14 previous editions of the tournament is 12th, the last, that came in London in 1986.

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup, 16 teams are competing as against 12 in 1986. While India may not finish last even if they lose to Japan on Thursday, but the loss will take the hosts to their worst placing ever, which will be between 13 and 16. India crashed out of the Quarterfinals race when they lost against six places lower ranked New Zealand in the crossover. Despite leading the game at a time by 3-1, India conceded the advantage as the Blacksticks staged a comeback to take the match in Shootouts. The first shootout ended in a draw, while New Zealand won the sudden death. The final score read 3-3 (4-5), New Zealand winning in penalties.

During the 1986 World Cup in London, the team led by Mohammed Shahid had lost three matches in the six-team group, while winning only one and drawing the other. India lost to Poland, Spain and Australia. They beat Canada and drew with Germany to finish fifth in the six-team preliminary league round. India then lost to New Zealand in the 9th-12th classification match and were beaten by Pakistan, returning home with the wooden spoon. Harmanpreet's men will have to play their best hockey against Japan in the classification match, though the reigning Asian Games champions too have had an ordinary World Cup here. Japan, who defeated Malaysia in 2018 for their first Asian Games gold in Jakarta, finished last in the four-team Pool A after losing all three games. They went down against Belgium, Germany and South Korea.

India remained unbeaten in the pool stage. They won two matches, while one game against England ended in a draw. Historically, India have dominated Japan with 26 wins in 32 matches since 1932. Japan have won just thrice, with three matches ending in draws. The hosts can take some confidence from the fact that they have done well at the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium, beating Spain 2-0 and holding England to a goalless draw earlier in the tournament.

