Hockey World Cup 2023: Here are all results for January 15 and current standings

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup started with a bang on January 13 with 16 teams fighting for the glorious trophy which will be handed to the winner on the 29th of January. The third day of the tournament concluded with two matches between four teams of Pool D.

What are the four groups?

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa.

Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile.

Pool D - India, England, Spain and Wales.

Here's a look at the round-up for the 14th of January and the standings:

Spain defeated Wales

India and England match ended in a draw

What are the current standings of teams in Pool D?

Pool D Standings

England are at the top position with 4 points by winning the first game and the second game ending in a draw also having a goal difference of 5. They are followed by India with 4 points as well but their goal difference is 2. When it comes to the third and fourth positions, Spain and Wales have taken the spots, respectively.​

What are the qualification rules from the group stage?

Each of the 16 teams divided into four groups i.e A, B, C and D will play three matches each against teams of their pools. The team that will top the table will advance directly to the quarterfinals. On the other hand, the teams on the second and third spots will play the crossover matches starting on January 22.

What does Team India stand in its respective pool?

India stands in the second position followed by England in Pool D after thrashing Spain in the opening match and the second match ending in a draw. While India's goal difference is 2, Team England's goal difference is 5.

