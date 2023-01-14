Hockey World Cup 2023 | 'England will be tougher than Spain': Graham Reid ahead of India's second pool clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face England on January 15

Hockey World Cup 2023 | After beginning their 2023 Hockey World Cup campaign with a win, the Indian Hockey team is now gearing up for a big challenge in their Pool D game. The hosts, India clinched the first game against Spain by 2-0 as Hardik Singh and Amit Rohidas starred. Being placed on the second spot in Pool D, Harmanpreet Singh's troops will take on England on 15th January and the Indian coach Graham Reid is aware of the challenge awaiting them.

"We are up against England next and it will be tougher, they are ranked higher than us. We know how tough England are in the Commonwealth Games. So, we will try to continue our good work (from the Spain match). We did really well defensively (against Spain), we have to continue it," Reid said.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh agreed that England would be tough opponents and that the home side will have to play their best hockey to beat them. "We are taking it match by match. Spain is done now and our focus is on England and we are planning for that. Winning penalty corners is very important and we can be better in PC conversion. We are hoping we will do better in that regard," Singh said. "Once again, we need a team effort. We have to make up for those who do not do that well on a particular day," he added.

Rohidas, who started learning his hockey from the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela, said execution of team plans will be key to winning matches. "I started from the Panposh sports hostel here and playing at home is a wonderful feeling. The support from such a large crowd motivated us but once we are on the pitch we try to focus on the game," he said.

"It is a team effort and because of the team, I got the chance to score in front of the home crowd which included my family members. We are not under pressure and the key to our success will be to execute the plans of the team." Rohidas was in the perfect place to slam the ball home past a hapless Spain goalkeeper after Harmanpreet's drag flick rebounded from the stick of a defender. Hardik later made a solo run to score India's second goal.

