Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium, Germany eye glory in Bhubaneswar; when & where to watch WC final

Hockey World Cup 2023: It's the final time in the 15th edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Defending champions Belgium have a shot to retain their crown as they look to add a second title to their tally. Germany stand in their way and are one step away from clinching their third title in the history of the tournament. Before all the action that unfolds in Bhubaneswar, here are all the live-streaming details of the final match.

When will Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match take place?

Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 29th of January, Sunday.

Where will Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match take place?

Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match start?

Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of Belgium vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Belgium squad:

Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Germany squad:

Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk), Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

