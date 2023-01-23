Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey reacts after team's shocking World Cup exit | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India lost to New Zealand in Penalty Shootout

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, stated that the hosts wasted many chances in the knockout clash against Black Sticks and that ultimately led to their downfall as the team made a shocking exit from the World Cup.

India allowed New Zealand to come back from a two-goal lead twice in regulation time as the match ended 3-3 after 60 minutes. India eventually lost 4-5 in sudden death. "We got a lot of chances to win the match. We have been talking that penalty corners are very important to win matches, but we wasted one after the other," Tirkey, also a former captain and one of the best defenders of his time, said in a video on his Twitter handle.

"After that, we got the chance to win in the penalty shootout. We got two chances. Our goalkeepers saved twice in sudden death and we had the chance to win, that also we wasted," he said without criticising the team. Tirkey, the most capped India player with 412 international matches, said the team has learnt a lot from the defeat. "I hope that we do well in the next match."

The Mental Aspect

Earlier, Reid's comments could be an indication that his team was not able to deal with the mental aspect of the game as the home side once again dominated their crossover match but squandered a two-goal lead twice to end at 3-3 in the regulation time. "We need to do something different perhaps. Following this, we will work on how we can get a mental coach involved. I think that is an important part for the future of the team," a distraught Reid said at the post-match conference.

"As far as the drills or training are concerned, we do what all other teams do. I have been in this game for a long time and I know what other teams are doing. If there is anything necessary, a silver bullet out there, I do think that (is) mentally."

Well, the World Cup still isn't over for India as they next face Japan on January 26 in a classification match.

