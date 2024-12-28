Hockey India League 2024-25 live streaming details: When and where to watch the sixth edition?

Hockey India League 2024-25 live streaming details: The Hockey India League is set to return after a seven-year hiatus, and some of the best players around the world will compete in the tournament in Rourkela.
The revamped HIL will host the women's tournament for the first time, which will begin on January 12.
The sixth edition of the men's tournament will feature eight teams - Soorma Hockey Club, Team Gonasika, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, UP Rudras, Delhi SG Pipers and Kalinga Lancers, while the women's competition will have five sides - Soorma Hockey Club, Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers gunning for glory.
The men's tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase will see all the teams locking horns against one another in a round-robin format, while the women's competition will take place at one go.
In the second phase of the men's event, teams will be divided into two pre-determined groups for further games which will be followed by the semifinals on January 31 and the final on February 1.
In the women's event, teams will play the group stage in a single stage, which will be followed by the finals between the top two sides on January 26.
Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the Hockey India League 2024/25.
The tournament will be streamed live on DD Sports, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD TV channels in India.
The first match will take place between Team Gonasika vs Delhi SG Pipers at 8:15 PM on December 28.
Here are the squads:
Soorma Hockey Club
Gurjant Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Harmanpreet Singh
Vincent Vanasch*
Jeremy Hayward*
Gurinder Singh
Maninder Singh
Pawan Rajbhar
Nicolas Poncelet*
Boris Burkhardt*
Harish Somappa Mutagar
Victor Wegnez*
Harjeet Singh
Prabhjot Singh
Ankush
Sunit Lakra
Nicolas Della Torre*
Sukhvinder
Ashu Maurya
Pradip Mandal
Jashandeep Singh
Mohith HS
Phil Roper*
Nicolas Keenan
Team Gonasika
Araijeet Singh Hundal
Mandeep Singh
Nikkin Thimmaiah
SV Sunil
Jacob Draper*
Manpreet Singh
Vishnukant Singh
SK Uthappa
Jack Waller*
Yashdeep Siwach
Amir Ali
Timothy Howard*
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Yogember Rawat
Birendra Lakra
Anmol Ekka
Dipsan Tirkey
Suraj Karkera
Ollie Payne*
Kamalbir Singh
Timothee Clement*
Struan Walke*
Victor Charlet*
Lee Morton*
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Atal Dev Singh Chahal
Jamie Carr*
Ali Khan
Hayden Beltz*
Gauthier Boccard*
Jasjit Singh Kular
Rupinder Pal Singh
Sébastien Dockier*
Jugraj Singh
Sean Findlay*
Yogesh Malik Singh
Jaskaran Singh
Pardeep Mor
Affan Yousuf
Tim Cross*
Pradhan Poovanna
Atul Deep
Pardeep Singh Sandhu
Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang
Florent van Aubel*
Sam Lane*
Gursewak Singh
Sukhjeet Singh
Abhishek
Ali Khan
Atal Dev Singh Chahal
Sebastien Dockier*
Tim Cross*
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Martin Zwicker*
Thomas Sorsby*
Blake Govers*
Selvam Karthi
Uttam Singh
Nathan Ephraums*
Majji Ganesh
Abharan Sudev
Mohammed Raheel
Tom Craig*
Chandan Yadav
Shesha Gowda
Dhilipan M
Arun J
Jip Janssen*
Amit Rohidas
Kothajit Singh
Moritz Ludwig*
Anand Y
Anand Lakra
Pruthvi GM
David Harte*
Prince Deep Singh
S Senthamizh Arasu
Hyderabad Toofans
Timothy Daniel*
Shilanand Lakra
Talwinder Singh
Arshdeep Singh
Irengbam Rohit
Nilakanta Sharma
Zach Wallace*
Rajinder
Maico Casella*
Amandeep Lakra
Rahim Aakib Sayyed
Darshan Vibhav Gawkar
Gonzalo Peillat*
Sumit Walmiki
Arthur de Sloover*
Devindar Walmiki
Akshay Ravindra Avhad
Sundaram Rajawat
Mukul Sharma
Bikramjit Singh
Vikas Dahiya
Dominic Dixon
Nic Woods
Jacob Anderson
UP Rudras
Lalit Kumar Upadhyaya
Gurjot Singh
Sudeep Chirmako
Tanguy Cosyns*
Mohammed Zaid Khan
Hardik Singh
Floris Wortelboer*
Akashdeep Singh
Manmeet Singh
Simranjeet Singh
Jobanpreet Singh
Lars Balk*
Kane Russell*
Surender Kumar
Priyobarta Talem
Sharda Nand Tiwari
Prashant Barla
Sunil Jojo
James Mazarelo*
Pankaj Kumar Rajak
Prashant Chauhan
James Albery*
Rafael Vilallonga*
Delhi SG Pipers
Tomas Domene*
Lucas Toscani*
Gareth Furlong*
Aditya Lalage
Dilraj Singh
Sourabh Kushwaha
Sumit Kumar
Iktidar Ishrat
Shamsher Singh
Raj Kumar Pal
Ankit Pal
Ky Willot*
Manjeet
Jacob Whetton*
Thokchom Kingson Singh
Rohit
Jarmanpreet Singh
Varun Kumar
Joginder Singh
Pawan
Tomas Domene*
Adarsh G
Koji Yamasaki*
Benjamin Rennie*
Kalinga Lancers
Thierry Brinkman*
Dilpreet Singh
Angad Bir Singh
Boby Singh Dhami
Gursahibjit Singh
Deepak Pradhan
Moirangthem Rabichandra
Aran Zalewski*
Rosan Kujur
Enrique Gonzalez*
Nicholas Bandurak*
Mukesh Toppo
Sanjay
Arthur van Doren*
Alexander Hendrickx*
Mandeep Mor
Antoine Kina*
Akshay Ravindra Avhad
Partap Lakra
Sushil Dhanwar
Rohit Kullu
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill*
Sahil Kumar Nayak