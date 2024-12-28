Hockey India League 2024-25 live streaming details: When and where to watch the sixth edition?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Singh will be seen in action in HIL.

Hockey India League 2024-25 live streaming details: The Hockey India League is set to return after a seven-year hiatus, and some of the best players around the world will compete in the tournament in Rourkela.

The revamped HIL will host the women's tournament for the first time, which will begin on January 12.

The sixth edition of the men's tournament will feature eight teams - Soorma Hockey Club, Team Gonasika, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, UP Rudras, Delhi SG Pipers and Kalinga Lancers, while the women's competition will have five sides - Soorma Hockey Club, Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers gunning for glory.

The men's tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase will see all the teams locking horns against one another in a round-robin format, while the women's competition will take place at one go.

In the second phase of the men's event, teams will be divided into two pre-determined groups for further games which will be followed by the semifinals on January 31 and the final on February 1.

In the women's event, teams will play the group stage in a single stage, which will be followed by the finals between the top two sides on January 26.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the Hockey India League 2024/25.

The tournament will be streamed live on DD Sports, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD TV channels in India.

The first match will take place between Team Gonasika vs Delhi SG Pipers at 8:15 PM on December 28.

Here are the squads:

Soorma Hockey Club

Gurjant Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Harmanpreet Singh

Vincent Vanasch*

Jeremy Hayward*

Gurinder Singh

Maninder Singh

Pawan Rajbhar

Nicolas Poncelet*

Boris Burkhardt*

Harish Somappa Mutagar

Victor Wegnez*

Harjeet Singh

Prabhjot Singh

Ankush

Sunit Lakra

Nicolas Della Torre*

Sukhvinder

Ashu Maurya

Pradip Mandal

Jashandeep Singh

Mohith HS

Phil Roper*

Nicolas Keenan

Team Gonasika

Araijeet Singh Hundal

Mandeep Singh

Nikkin Thimmaiah

SV Sunil

Jacob Draper*

Manpreet Singh

Vishnukant Singh

SK Uthappa

Jack Waller*

Yashdeep Siwach

Amir Ali

Timothy Howard*

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Yogember Rawat

Birendra Lakra

Anmol Ekka

Dipsan Tirkey

Suraj Karkera

Ollie Payne*

Kamalbir Singh

Timothee Clement*

Struan Walke*

Victor Charlet*

Lee Morton*

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Atal Dev Singh Chahal

Jamie Carr*

Ali Khan

Hayden Beltz*

Gauthier Boccard*

Jasjit Singh Kular

Rupinder Pal Singh

Sébastien Dockier*

Jugraj Singh

Sean Findlay*

Yogesh Malik Singh

Jaskaran Singh

Pardeep Mor

Affan Yousuf

Tim Cross*

Pradhan Poovanna

Atul Deep

Pardeep Singh Sandhu

Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang

Florent van Aubel*

Sam Lane*

Gursewak Singh

Sukhjeet Singh

Abhishek

Ali Khan

Atal Dev Singh Chahal

Sebastien Dockier*

Tim Cross*

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Martin Zwicker*

Thomas Sorsby*

Blake Govers*

Selvam Karthi

Uttam Singh

Nathan Ephraums*

Majji Ganesh

Abharan Sudev

Mohammed Raheel

Tom Craig*

Chandan Yadav

Shesha Gowda

Dhilipan M

Arun J

Jip Janssen*

Amit Rohidas

Kothajit Singh

Moritz Ludwig*

Anand Y

Anand Lakra

Pruthvi GM

David Harte*

Prince Deep Singh

S Senthamizh Arasu

Hyderabad Toofans

Timothy Daniel*

Shilanand Lakra

Talwinder Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Irengbam Rohit

Nilakanta Sharma

Zach Wallace*

Rajinder

Maico Casella*

Amandeep Lakra

Rahim Aakib Sayyed

Darshan Vibhav Gawkar

Gonzalo Peillat*

Sumit Walmiki

Arthur de Sloover*

Devindar Walmiki

Akshay Ravindra Avhad

Sundaram Rajawat

Mukul Sharma

Bikramjit Singh

Vikas Dahiya

Dominic Dixon

Nic Woods

Jacob Anderson

UP Rudras

Lalit Kumar Upadhyaya

Gurjot Singh

Sudeep Chirmako

Tanguy Cosyns*

Mohammed Zaid Khan

Hardik Singh

Floris Wortelboer*

Akashdeep Singh

Manmeet Singh

Simranjeet Singh

Jobanpreet Singh

Lars Balk*

Kane Russell*

Surender Kumar

Priyobarta Talem

Sharda Nand Tiwari

Prashant Barla

Sunil Jojo

James Mazarelo*

Pankaj Kumar Rajak

Prashant Chauhan

James Albery*

Rafael Vilallonga*

Delhi SG Pipers

Tomas Domene*

Lucas Toscani*

Gareth Furlong*

Aditya Lalage

Dilraj Singh

Sourabh Kushwaha

Sumit Kumar

Iktidar Ishrat

Shamsher Singh

Raj Kumar Pal

Ankit Pal

Ky Willot*

Manjeet

Jacob Whetton*

Thokchom Kingson Singh

Rohit

Jarmanpreet Singh

Varun Kumar

Joginder Singh

Pawan

Tomas Domene*

Adarsh G

Koji Yamasaki*

Benjamin Rennie*

Kalinga Lancers

Thierry Brinkman*

Dilpreet Singh

Angad Bir Singh

Boby Singh Dhami

Gursahibjit Singh

Deepak Pradhan

Moirangthem Rabichandra

Aran Zalewski*

Rosan Kujur

Enrique Gonzalez*

Nicholas Bandurak*

Mukesh Toppo

Sanjay

Arthur van Doren*

Alexander Hendrickx*

Mandeep Mor

Antoine Kina*

Akshay Ravindra Avhad

Partap Lakra

Sushil Dhanwar

Rohit Kullu

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill*

Sahil Kumar Nayak