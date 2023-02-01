Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hockey India in search of new head coach after Graham Reid's resignation; Siegfried Aikman leading candidate?

Hockey India are in search of a new head coach after former gaffer Graham Reid decided to step down from his role at the conclusion of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Odisha. While the vacancy is of great interest to many, Hockey India has already started the search for Reid’s successor after advertising for the same on Tuesday (January 31).

Hockey India welcomes applications for new coach

In an advertisement released on the website of Hockey India, the Indian team will welcome a new head coach while they prepare for Olympic glory in Paris which takes place in 2024. The new coach will have the responsibility to guide the team in the Asian Games that take place later in the year in Hangzhou in China.

Team India will search for a Gold Medal at the Asian Games which will see them punch their ticket to the Olympics in Paris in 2024. The Indian team had a glorious outing under former coach Reid who helped the side clinch their first medal at the Olympics in 41 years when they secured Bronze in Tokyo.

Graham Reid submitted his resignation to Hockey India President Padma Shri, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Analytical Coach Greg Clark and Scientific Advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also tendered their resignation on Monday morning.

Reid and his team of support staff have been part of the Indian Team's historic Bronze Medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Silver Commonwealth Games medal in 2022, as well as securing third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in 2021/22. Among Reid's successful outing as Chief Coach with the team includes the FIH Series Final title victory in 2019, subsequently the team broke no sweat in making the qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 when they won the Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar back in 2019.

Who could succeed Reid?

There are big names in contention for India’s next coach as the likes of Siegfried Aikman, Shane McLeod, Roelant Oltmans and Harendra Singh remain in contention. India have opted to go for a foreign coach in recent times which could see Harendra Singh’s name lack support. Aikman is the leading candidate to get the nod for the head coach has had issues with the Pakistan team, whom he currently manages. He was also the coach of Japan and has shown a fond interest in the role.

