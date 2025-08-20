Hockey India announces 18-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Singh to lead Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead Team India in the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup that will be played in Bihar. India's 18-member squad has been announced for the continental tournament that is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 7.

New Delhi:

The Indian team for the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup has been announced, with Harmanpreet Singh as captain. The 18-member squad is filled with young and experience as the men in blue will look to put up a good show in the continental tournament. After Pakistan pulled out of the event, India are clubbed with Japan, China and Kazakhstan in Pool A. Team India will start their campaign against China on August 29 followed by matches against Japan and Kazakhstan on August 31 and September 1.

As far as the squad is concerned, the goalkeeping duties will be Krishan Pathak, while Suraj Karkera is a backup. The midfielders in the squad are Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh while the attackers in India's line-up are Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh.

Coach Craig Fulton confident of the team doing well

India head coach Craig Fulton highlighted the importance of the upcoming Asia Cup as the World Cup qualification is at stake. At the same time, he also felt confident of the squad announced for the event. "We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver. The selection reflects our intent — to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective.

"I’m very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line — defence, midfield, and attack — and that collective strength is what excites me the most. I think the way this team can play together will be our strongest asset," Fulton said.

Squad

Goalkeepers - Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders - Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders - Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards - Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Alternate athletes - Nilam Sandeep Xess, Silvam Karthi